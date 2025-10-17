Paresh Rawal is leading a film titled The Taj Story, and the trailer of the film has been dropped. Honestly, this is the maximum drama I might have witnessed this year, and not in a good way! The courtroom drama is the story of a tourist guide who enters a legal battle to find the truth behind the seventh wonder of the world – the Taj Mahal!

The only good thing about this trailer is Paresh Rawal’s presence as a tour guide, Vishnu Das. But the trailer still is a very weird and obsessed discussion about passionately establishing the fact that the Taj Mahal is definitely a Mandir. This conversation is as bizarre as a recent viral Instagram reel, which proved that all Muslims belong to Shoorpanakha’s clan!

The trailer establishes a debate and a confrontational atmosphere in the courtroom. The scenes of cross-questioning in The Taj Story seem to build a provocative premise with strange dialogues as “Kahin Shah Jahan, confused to nahi the ki makbara banwaaun ya mandir bawaaun.” In one of the scenes, Paresh Rawal suggests to have a DNA test for the Taj Mahal since its tomb has a ‘Kalash’ in its architecture!

While the trailer is visually and emotionally charged, the dialogues seem to trigger a political and religion debate that seems to be very unnecessary! While, Paresh Rawal led a brilliant drama in Oh My God, and even The Taj Story could have been built under the same logical tone but it chooses a rather different sensationalized way to trigger this debate!

Featuring a powerhouse ensemble led by Paresh Rawal, along with Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das, The Taj Story is being positioned as a hard-hitting social drama that fearlessly raises one of the most provocative questions of our times: “Even after 79 years of Independence, are we still slaves of intellectual terrorism?”

But all I could witness in the trailer was unnecessary drama. The film will be releasing in the theaters on October 31. Check out the trailer of the film here.

For more such teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer Review: Ajay Devgn Pataoing Sasur R Madhavan & MIL Gautami Kapoor Cringing Over ‘Buddha Damaad’ – I Wasn’t Ready For This Bomb Family Meet!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News