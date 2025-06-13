Paresh Rawal has been making headlines ever since he stepped away from Hera Pheri 3. Fans were shocked to hear that the beloved Baburao won’t be returning for the third part of the cult comedy franchise. While the film entered into a legal battle between Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar‘s production house, Cape Of Good Films, let us look back at another Akshay Kumar sequel from which Paresh Rawal opted out. Yes, in the time before Hera Pheri 3, it was Oh My God 2 that the actor chose not to be associated with.

Paresh Rawal Said No To OMG 2 Before Hera Pheri 3

After delivering a hit like OMG! Oh My God, in 2012, with Akshay Kumar, fans expected Paresh Rawal to return in the sequel. But the actor chose not to be part of OMG 2, which was eventually released in 2023 with Pankaj Tripathi in the lead. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Paresh revealed, “I didn’t like the script so didn’t want to be a part of it. I don’t like making a sequel just to encash on the first part like we did in the case of Hera Pheri.”

OMG 2, which was on the subject of sex education, was liked for its fearless narration and turned into a super hit at the box office. Even though the movie was a success, the audience missed Paresh’s presence, particularly because he had been a crucial part of the first one.

Hera Pheri 3 Exit Leads To Legal Dispute

Paresh Rawal’s exit from Hera Pheri 3 created shockwaves in the industry. During an interview with Mid-Day, Paresh revealed, “I know it came as a shock to many. We three make a great combination with Priyadarshanji directing us, but the fact is that I opted out because today I don’t feel like a part of it.”

He further added that even though viewers enjoyed watching the trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and him, he had to make the individual choice regarding what was appropriate.

Though Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar have collaborated on numerous hit films such as Hera Pheri, Welcome, Awara Pagal Deewana, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhagam Bhaag, and OMG, it looks like all is not well between the two currently.

While fans are sad to see Paresh walk away from Hera Pheri 3, they’re still hopeful that the original trio might reunite one day.

