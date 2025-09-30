Arshad Warsi has recently impressed the audience twice with his comic avatars in Jolly LLB 3 and The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. Now, the actor is all set to take an intense avatar with Zee 5’s original film Bhagwat Chapter 1 – Raakshas with Jitendra Kumar playing the antagonist. The teaser for the film has been dropped, and it is quite intriguing.

This is one promises a dark, and ambitious film that screams for your attention at the word go! immediately demands attention. The tag line in the teaser says, “A seemingly simple case of a missing girl, Poonam, puts Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat on a chase to find the culprit behind a sinister trail of disappearing girls. What happens next?”

Bhagwat Chapter 1 – Raakshas introduces Jitendra Kumar, introducing himself as a ‘Baaz’ who is ready to shed his wings to regain a new pair of wings to fly! Arshad Warsi, playing a police officer, seems apalled at Jitendra’s admission and asks, “Tujhe pata bhi hai tu kya hai!” Arshad’s character has a surname Bhagwat but going into a deeper level the tite Bhagvat – Raakshas hints at a basic good vs evil story!

However, looking at the first teaser, it takes you towards a very similar world that was created by Vikrant Massey‘s Sector 36 last year. The story was inspired by the infamous Nithari Kaand and Vikrant Massey nailed the film! Hopefully, Jitendra Kumar’s Raakshas, is not an extension of the same world!

Like any dark genre piece, the teaser is brutal and attacks your comfort levels. While this is great for setting a promising tone, the film needs to ensure a grip on the narrative without becoming taxing or emotionally exhausting. Currently, the USP of the film seems to be Jitendra Kumar, who might finally break his cocoon of social dramedies and step out into the evil world.

Helmed by Akshay Shere and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, the film stars Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar, and Ayesha Kaduskar. Check out the teaser of the film here.

