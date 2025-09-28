Farhan Akhtar’s intensity has met Lata Mangeshkar’s soul, creating a heartfelt equation for 120 Bahadur’s second teaser. Based on the courageous tales of sacrifice and valor from the 1962 Indo-China War, the film has impressed with yet another powerful teaser.

The second teaser has Lata Mangeshkar’s voice singing Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, which will tear you apart. This instantly pulls in the nostalgic factor even before the teaser begins! The song is crucial in the victory of the 1962 Indo-China War.

Farhan Akhtar as war hero Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Shaitan Singh Bhati screams, “Wo 3000 hai to kya, hum bhi dikha denge ki Bharat Maa ka har ek beta 100 ke barabar hai.” The introduction of the film says, “They went to the front as boys but through unparalleled courage and sacrifice, they became legends.”

120 Bahadur salutes the veer Ahir soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who laid down their lives in the Battle of Rezang La. The background score and the dialogues elevate the impact of the teaser manyfold! Teaser 2 for 120 Bahadur has removed all doubts – this is indeed a powerful and uncompromising war film centered on the heroism of the Indian Army. Excel Productions is promising not only a powerful story, but it might be diving into a chapter of national pride and sacrifice.

Adding Lata Mangeshkar‘s vocals to one of the most important patriotic songs adds not only emotion but also soul for an extremely emotional patriotic tribute. The addition of Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo might guarantee a rise of an emotional patriotic sentiment collectively for the audience, if the song is included in the film. The song is already the anthem of Valor and Courage, written by the legendary poet Pradeep.

120 Bahadur is a film that might turn the next Uri at the box office, if done right. The film will be released in the theaters on November 21. Introducing Sparsh Walia, it also stars Ajinkya Ramesh Deo, Eijaz Khan, and Vivan Bhatena.

Check out the teaser of the film directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

For more such teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Raja Saab Trailer Review: Prabhas Enters Mad World With His Dadaji Ka Jalwa & When Baahubali Says, “Aap Bhi Dekh Lijiye,” I Only Obey!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News