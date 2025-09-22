The Kantara Chapter 1 trailer has arrived, and Rishab Shetty promises grandeur like never before. This divine, earth-shattering roar of Rishab Shetty seems to be the storm, and it might trigger the advance booking of the film in the USA, where bookings were low before the trailer arrived!

The trailer of this prequel promises to take us back to the roots of the legend. However, I am still uncertain if this film will deliver on whatever it is promising with the trailer. Hombale Films has gone all out, and the grandeur is undoubtedly breathtaking.

Rishab Shetty‘s transformation is of course the highlight of Kantara Chapter 1 trailer. Even the background music pulls you into the mystical world. The folklore, the mythical elements, the larger-than-life feel, it all works to build up an epic saga that feels much bigger than the first film. It’s a proper pan-India spectacle, and you can see why superstars from across industries are launching it.

While the trailer is mostly a knockout punch, there are a few little bits that left me a little confused. The narrative feels all over the place at times. It jumps between timelines and characters, and for someone who does not remember the first part, it might feel a little jumbled. In fact, the trailer clearly does not establish the narrative of the film.

The massive scale of the film might be a curse here because Kantara’s beauty was in its grounded, raw, authentic feel. Here, with the big-budget VFX and grand sets, you wonder if it will lose the soul that made the first film a universal hit.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2, the film will launch in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, reaching audiences across languages and regions while remaining deeply rooted in its cultural core.

With Kantara: Chapter 1, Hombale Films continues to push the boundaries of Indian cinema, promising a deeply immersive experience that celebrates folklore, faith, and cinematic excellence.

