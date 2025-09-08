Actor hun, Tamasha khada karna kaam hai mera, says Aasmaan Singh, protagonist of Aryan Khan’s debut web series The Bads Of Bollywood. The trailer of the web series has been launched, and it definitely promises that the son of the biggest superstar of this country has worked hard to make the Badshah proud! He has definitely aimed for the stars and featured all three Khans in his web series!

The premise of the web series is set straight: an outsider boy, trying to make his mark in Bollywood. But things go south when he falls in love with the daughter of one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. The good turns bad, and the bad turns the worst!

Bads Of Bollywood trailer hints at Aryan Khan’s brilliance as a director as much as it establishes the fact that Laksh and Raghav Juyal are two young superstars we need to watch out for! The trailer hits you with a punch, setting the narrative straight. It’s not just a show about the film industry; it’s a show that winks and smirks, taking on the absurdity of Bollywood, but at the end, we’re sure it would be rooting for it as well!

While one of the scenes says, Papa Ki Parchhai Se Baahar Niklo To Pata Chalega Ki Baahar Kitni Dhoop Hai, it connects surreally to Aryan Khan stepping into the shoes of a director and entering the film world out of his dad’s den. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance in the trailer reminds us why he’s the ‘Badshah’ of this very world.

The visuals are glossy, yet they hint at a gritty story that would keep us on our toes. Despite being a huge ensemble, most of the actors appear for a glimpse in the trailer. We see newcomers, ambitious and hungry, clashing with the senior brigade, polished and authoritative. The one-liners are as sharp as they come, and they are already winning the game!

Bads Of Bollywood trailer promises a genre-bending mix of drama, comedy, and a surprising amount of action. And the cameos? They might not feel organic but, frankly are hilarious. Aamir Khan‘s ‘Idli Sambhar or Wada Pav’ moment and the mistaken identity between SRK and rapper Badshah are trailer highlights that will turn a goldmine for memes!

Honestly, Aryan Khan is making nepotism look really good and I am totally sold on this one! I have a feeling that this should have been a gull fledged theatrical release! Just the proper dose of masala, Bollywood needed!

