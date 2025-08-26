Cop films and cat and mouse chase are the most targeted genres on OTT after suspense thrillers, and another cop is arriving on Netflix. Manoj Bajpayee as Inspector Zende is all set to tickle your bones while he embarks on a mission to find one of the most wanted conmen played by Jim Sarbh!

The trailer makes sure that you start smiling from the word go and do not stop till the trailer winds up! There are moments that offer an instant giggle – for instance, Jim Sarbh being introduced as Carl Bhojraj instead of Charles Shobhraj! Meanwhile Bhau Kadam taking up his alias as Rishi Kapoor is the moment, I cracked up!

The cat-and-mouse chase between Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh, accompanied by a team of police officers, including the famous Marathi theater actor Bhau Kadam, seems to be the icing on the cake, and their camaraderie in Inspector Zende might be hilarious!

Manoj Bajpayee has traces of Shrikant Tiwari, but all in good zest, and nothing seems to go over the board! The dialogues are also hilarious and build a good premise. In one of the scenes, Manoj Bajpayee declares, Mongoose saanp ka baap hota hai. And he accepts himself as without poonch wala mongoose!

The strongest point of the Inspector Zende trailer is, without a doubt, the electric face-off between its two leading men. On one side, it has Manoj Bajpayee – a mix of cunning and quiet determination, telling a story of a man who’s seen it all. On the other side of the chessboard is Jim Sarbh, who has a hypnotic charm to his on-screen persona!

In fact, the Deja Vu of Shrikant Tiwari is also not necessarily a bad thing, but hopefully, the creators have managed to carve out an independent and distinct identity for Manoj Bajpayee’s Inspector Zende! But coming back to the winning moment, it is Rishi Kapoor for me!

Check out the trailer here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more exciting trailer reviews.

Must Read: Songs Of Paradise Trailer Review: Saba Azad’s Tale Is The “Kashmir Ki Azadi” We Need Because “Khuda Ne Auraton Ko Shaadi Karne Ke Liye…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News