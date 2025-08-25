All eyes are on AR Murugadoss after his box office bomb, Sikandar. He’s collaborating with Sivakarthikeyan for the very first time for the action thriller Dil Madharaasi. The trailer, co-starring Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal, was unveiled a few hours ago, and hopefully, this won’t be the stereotypical story. Scroll below for our trailer review!

Decoding the Dil Madharaasi Trailer

The 2-minute and 17-second-long trailer begins with a rowdy avatar of Sivakarthikeyan, who’s head over heels in love with his partner, who’s a doctor. There was a planned bomb blast at her hospital. As one would expect, the hero would go all the way out to seek vengeance for his lover.

Dil Madharaasi Trailer Review

AR Murugadoss’ directorial is based on a typical action thriller storyline. A hero living his happy life turns into a vigilante for his lover. It’s a drama filled with romance and action, but there hopefully, there will be elements that keep it fresh. Having said that, Anirudh‘s background music has done its magic again. The car chase, the gunshots, and other action sequences are brutal yet thrilling.

Sivakarthikeyan recently entertained us with Amaran, and despite a similar genre, he’s managed to build intrigue around his upcoming release. Vidyut Jammwal comes with an X factor, leaving us intrigued about his role. There’s nothing noteworthy about Rukmini Vasanth’s character, which kind of disappointed me.

All in all, Dil Madharaasi trailer may come with the basic storyline, but it will be interesting to see if AR Murugadoss manages to impress us with the surrounding elements. Besides, in Sivakarthikeyan and Vidyut Jammwal’s action talent, we trust!

More about Dil Madharaasi

The Tamil action thriller is produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies. Dil Madharaasi is slated for a theatrical release on September 5, 2025. The ensemble cast features Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prem Kumar, Sanjay, and Sachana Namidass.

