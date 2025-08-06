In 2015, the Tamil film industry was hit by a major controversy surrounding the leakage of the Beep Song, allegedly belonging to actor Silambarasan alias Simbu and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Initially produced for private use, the track went viral online for all the wrong reasons. It became subject to protests by female groups for being full of expletives and ultra-misogynistic lyrics.

Subsequently, FIRs and lawsuits were filed related to the suppression of women’s image in the song. The controversy became one of the most significant ones in Tamil cinema, outlining the entertainment industry’s issues with accountability, censorship, and misogyny. Additional rumors also suggested that the controversy impacted Anirudh’s friendship with Dhanush.

Dhanush Distanced Himself From Anirudh During The Beep Song Controversy

Dhanush has a well-established track record of supporting fresh talent, especially in the area of music. He is most prominently remembered for introducing composer Anirudh Ravichander, who became famous with the viral hit Why This Kolaveri Di, backed by Dhanush. Following the track’s success, the duo churned out numerous musical hits together. But in a sudden twist, their longtime association took a backseat after Anirudh’s name got entangled in the Beep Song controversy.

Was Anirudh Dropped From Dhanush’s Kodi After The Beep Song Scandal?

According to IB Times, Dhanush and Anirudh’s friendship and professional association broke after the Beep Song scandal. Although Anirudh has denied having anything to do with the track and was fighting out the legal case, the issue allegedly left Dhanush and his family embarrassed, more so as Anirudh is the nephew of Dhanush’s now ex-wife Aishwarya, daughter of Rajinikanth.

Anirudh had scored for the majority of the WunderBar films and was also a co-founder of the banner. While he was expected to compose for Kodi, Dhanush’s political thriller, following the controversy, Dhanush announced Santhosh Narayanan as the composer of the film.

What Was The Beep Song Controversy?

The song first came to light in December 2015 when an unreleased track, nicknamed the Beep Song, leaked online and took over the internet. It included aggressive and demeaning language toward women and was heavily censored with beeps. The song was produced by Silambarasan, who admitted that it was only meant for him and his close friends and was not supposed to become public.

The public reaction to the track was adverse. Women’s groups, including the All India Democratic Women’s Association, organized protests in Coimbatore and Chennai, where female contributors sought charges of sexism.

According to The Indian Express, the Coimbatore police raised formal complaints, and both Simbu and Anirudh Ravichander were included in the case FIRs for producing obscene content, indecent representation of women, electronic harassment, and transmitting. The cybercrime cell in Tamil Nadu issued warnings to both in December 2015.

Conflicting Claims & Denials

As per The Hindu, Simbu acknowledged that he had written, sung, and composed the track, which was created for a private jam session, but insisted it was never meant for release and that some unknown person had leaked it.

Meanwhile, Anirudh claimed that he had nothing to do with the song’s writing, singing, and composition and showed complete reluctance to the affair, asking to cancel the FIR against him, as there was no reason to issue it.

.@anirudhofficial clarifies that he has nothing to do with the "Beep" song. pic.twitter.com/qno5vNsVaT — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) December 13, 2015

Failed Legal Relief

An article by Deccan Herald stated that when Simbu petitioned the Madras High Court to quash the FIR and receive an anticipatory bail, the court declined to stay the police summons issued by the Coimbatore authorities, which the police expected him to respond to by December 19, 2015. He did not appear in court, arguing that he was too busy and did not have time to fulfill the police’s requirements. At the same time, he filed the requisite pleas to get more time.

Summons & Court Appearances

It is reported that both Anirudh and Simbu were summoned to appear before the police in early 2016. While Anirudh did so in January, Deccan Herald reported that Simbu sought a postponement from court, claiming he could not be in two places at once and citing delays in trial preparations.

#Simbu at Coimbatore PoliceStation 4 #BeepSong controversy. He was spotted with injury which happened @ #AYM Stunts pic.twitter.com/0caRQI8qbK — WI Digital Media (@WI_Nationz) February 22, 2016

Support, Denunciations, & Industry Fallout

There were both demands for accountability and vigorous denunciations. Per The Times of India, Y. Gee Mahendra demanded that those who created the song be held accountable for their jokes, and he asked the chief secretary to arrange an investigation. However, the artist’s family stood up for him.

The “alleged singer’s” father, director, actor T Rajendar, and his mother Usha found the leak to be a sabotage act. Moreover, they claimed that the recording was an improvisational draft and was never intended for release. In addition, Simbu received support from his film fraternity colleagues and fans. Some even praised him, calling his work a masterpiece.

The Aftermath & Cultural Debate

The controversy triggered larger conversations on misogyny in Tamil cinema and its music culture, stated an article by The Times of India. It came to symbolize “soup songs”—songs with misogynist undertones—that have been facing the heat ever since Kolaveri Di. The controversy sparked an uproar over the responsibility of mainstream media to address these issues with better decorum and responsibility.

The Beep song controversy is one of the landmark controversies in Tamil cinema—one that underscores the blurry line between private art and public responsibility, with legal battles, public protests, and reputational damage.

Did Dhanush & Anirudh Collaborate Again After The Controversy?

Yes, it is likely that Dhanush and Anirudh’s bond got better over time again as the duo collaborated for the 2022 movie Thiruchitrambalam. According to The Times of India, reports from Valai Pechu earlier this year suggested that Anirudh would helm the music for Dhanush’s upcoming movie Tamizharasan Pachamuthu. While no official announcement has been made, if the reports turn out to be true, this would be another addition to Dhanush and Anirudh’s streak of successful musical blockbusters.

