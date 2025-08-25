Kashmir is often mentioned for its mesmerising beauty or political tensions. But the valley also blessed us with the Melody Queen, Raj Begum. Amazon Prime Video is now coming up with a musical tale about the Padma Shri awardee, Songs Of Paradise. Starring Saba Azad and Soni Razdan in the lead, the official trailer was released a while ago, and it’s heart-warming! Scroll below for our detailed review!

Decoding the Songs Of Paradise Trailer

The official trailer released by Amazon Prime Video showcases the journey of Raj Begum, aka Noor Begum, before she became the first female singer of Kashmir. In a world where women were born to be married or forced to do house chores, a star was born because she believed in herself! With supportive men around her, she became the change in Kashmir, writing her own legendary fate. Of course, the journey came up with many hardships – public shaming, bias, family restrictions, but that’s what the tale is about – how she overcame it all!

Songs Of Paradise Trailer Review

Saba Azad plays Noor Begum. She does not just bring innocence to her character; there’s a charm in her Kashmiri dialect that lights you up. We’re talking about a world where patriarchy was a way of life, but Danish Renzu‘s world will convince you that there can be good men behind every woman’s success. More so, with dialogues like: “Khuda ne sirf auraton ko shaadi karne ke liye zameen par nahi bheja hai” that are a brutal reality check even in some parts of the valley today.

Soni Razdan played the old version of Raj Begum, and while she only lasted 7 seconds on screen, her expressions stole the show! The supporting cast is strong, and I’m excited to see what Taaruk Raina, Sheeba Chaddha, Shishir Sharma, and Armaan Khera have to offer.

The cinematography, the background music, and the screenplay are very well in synch and left me asking for more. All in all, Songs Of Paradise is a musical tale that’s made me realize Raj Begum fought for the king of “azaadi” that’s never even talked about. Here’s to celebrating the legend who brought about a change for millions of girls in Kashmir! Kudos to Amazon Prime Video and Excel Entertainment for coming up with such meaningful and watch-worthy content.

More about Songs Of Paradise

Directed by Danish Renzu, Songs Of Paradise is jointly produced by Excel Entertainment, Apple Tree Pictures Production, and Renzu Films Production. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 29, 2025.

