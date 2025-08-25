When it comes to proving that content is the king, South Indian films are manually raising the bar too high! The latest arrival this year is Maareesan, which will join a bunch of brilliant Tamil films. The Hindi trailer has been dropped, and it promises every bit of fun!

The trailer, in its brief two-minute span, promises a perfectly balanced story that has comedy, drama, and intrigue, just the right amount. In fact, like any good trailer, it gives just enough to hook you, while leaving most of the premise under cover!

Fahadh Faasil as a conman looks promising. The trailer hints at a comic brilliance with shades of seriousness, which is very distant from his usual slapstick characters. Meanwhile the road trip film seems to take a turn from beig a funny comedy to a social drama in a blink, thanks to Vadivelu‘s strong presence.

But one of the main protagonists of the film seems to be the bike owned by Fahadh Faasil. The quirky background score is screaming for attention, even in the trailer, which promises a good serving of music in the film as well!

However, the segregation in the narrative feels almost too neat, with a clear separation between the bromance leading the first half and the serious, moral-driven path in the second half. This road trip leaves me wanting for more, especially because Fahadh Faasil is promising this to be an entertaining ride!

The bromance that actually might not be called bromance between Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, might be the highlight of Maareesan, while the trailer promises the film to be a tale of love, laughter and a little bit of drama. The trailer, honestly did not give away anything, except for a feel-good experience.

The film is streaming on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Check out the trailer of the film here.

