The Jolly LLB 3 teaser has finally dropped, and we cannot keep calm! The first two films enthralled us with the captivating performances of the brilliantly talented cast, especially Saurabh Shukla. Now, he has to face two tornadoes in his courtroom—Arshad Warsi’s Jolly and Akshay Kumar’s Jolly. Scroll below for our views on the latest teaser.

The first film featured Arshad in a leading role as Advocate Jagdish Tyagi, also known as Jolly. Akshay Kumar joined the franchise in the second installment as Jagdishwar Mishra, also known as Jolly. The actors and makers have been dropping short clips announcing the film’s teaser for the past few days, and now it is finally here!

Jolly LLB 3 Teaser Review

The Jolly LLB 3 teaser is one minute and thirty seconds long and pure chaos. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi‘s characters have been at each other since the beginning of the teaser. The storyline is not clear, but the fact that these two tornadoes will be facing each other in the courtroom is already enough to pique everyone’s interest. However, I fear the focus on their banter might make the plot weak.

Akshay and Arshad shine in comedy; this teaser makes that abundantly clear. They’re not just battling it out inside the courtroom but scheming against each other outside of it. Amid all this chaos, poor Saurabh Shukla can’t catch a break, and we completely understand why. The music is funky and upbeat, while the cinematography impresses. This is precisely what a teaser should be: a loud, lively announcement of the chaos and madness awaiting us in the full-length trailer.

Final thoughts on Jolly LLB 3 teaser

It’s packed with fun moments that promise to be even more entertaining throughout the film. Saurabh Shukla and I look out of breath, trying to keep up with these two energetic Jollys on screen. After watching the teaser, I’m eagerly counting down to the trailer’s release.

Check out the teaser here:

More about the film

Subhash Kapoor once again returns as the director. He also directed the previous two movies. According to reports, the upcoming movie features Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, and Annu Kapoor in key roles. Jolly LLB 3 is slated to be released on September 19.

For more such teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jatadhara Teaser Review: Sudheer Babu Fights Goddess Of Greed Sonakshi Sinha But Will They Feed My Greed For A Good Story – I Doubt!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News