Andhera S1 Trailer Review: Prajakta Koli, Priya Bapat & Surveen Chawla Promise 'Khauf-naak' Paranormal Ride

This year, Prime Video surprised us with a very good horror series, Khauf, that tapped into the paranormal world just the right amount, scaring us enough after a very long time! Now, the streaming platform is promising another good paranormal ride that seems like a crossover of Khauf and some Mumbai Crime series – Andhera Season 1.

Starring Prajakta Koli, Priya Bapat and Surveen Chawla, along with Karanvir Malhotra, the trailer of the supernatural horror-thriller promises to take us into the dark underbelly of Mumbai, a city that never sleeps, but that might soon be too scared to close its eyes because of the darkness that is about to arise!

The horror genre in India is a bit of a haunted house of cliches. So, when a trailer comes along that tries to be different, we notice and appreciate the effort wholeheartedly! The best thing about the Andhera trailer is its commitment to psychological horror. There are no cheap jump scares or weird-looking over-the-top monsters. Instead, the fear seems to creep from a sense of dread and a blurring of reality.

Farhan Akhtar‘s production house has been continuously churning out good content. They delivered the powerful Dabba Cartel, and it seems like Excel Entertainment might excel over horror as well, with this paranormal web series.

The casting of the web series is another high point. Priya Bapat, as the no-nonsense cop, looks completely in control, promising a strong, grounded performance to anchor the supernatural chaos. The ever-versatile Surveen Chawla and social media sensation Prajakta Koli are welcome additions, and their presence suggests a multi-layered narrative rather than a simple battle.

Khauf was a masterclass in this subgenre, weaving in real-world trauma and patriarchal fear into its supernatural narrative. It didn’t just haunt, it hunted with a purpose, making the monsters of reality far scarier than any ghost. Andhera trailer promises to walk the same path. Hopefully, it delivers what it promises.

Check out the trailer here.

