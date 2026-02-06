Netflix has officially confirmed that the beloved Indian rom-com series Mismatched will return for a fourth and final season, marking the end of Rishi and Dimple’s love story. Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf will reprise their roles as Dimple Ahuja and Rishi Singh Shekhawat, bringing closure to a series that has become a fan favourite since its 2020 debut. The announcement sent waves of excitement and nostalgia across social media platforms.

While fans can’t keep calm as they wait to see their beloved Dimple and Rishi back on screen, there is a lot more to know about Mismatched Season 4.

Mismatched Season 4: Expected Release & Plot

Netflix announced the final season on February 3, 2026, revealing that Mismatched Season 4 is “Coming Soon”. The streaming giant has not shared an exact date yet. But the show is expected to arrive on Netflix later this year, giving viewers plenty of time to revisit earlier seasons before the emotional finale.

The series will stream exclusively on Netflix, accessible to subscribers worldwide. Fans can catch up on Seasons 1–3 on the same platform ahead of Season 4’s rollout.

According to reports, season 4 will focus on second chances and unresolved connections. After the emotional developments in Season 3 (where Rishi and Dimple part ways to focus on their individual growth), this final chapter will explore what happens when two people who thought they had said goodbye are unexpectedly drawn back into each other’s lives.

The narrative is expected to pay tribute to themes of love, growth, and reconciliation that have resonated with the show’s Gen-Z audience.

The first confidential “teaser” shared by Netflix shows Dimple and Rishi sitting side by side at Marine Drive in Mumbai, the same location where Season 3 ended. The teaser shows the previous ending and sets a reflective, nostalgic tone. This hints that the final chapter will revisit unresolved emotions and unfinished business.

Mismatched Season 4: Cast

The final season will see all of the show’s primary characters returning. It includes Prajakta Koli as Dimple Ahuja and Rohit Saraf as Rishi Singh Shekhawat. Moreover, Vidya Malvade, Rannvijay Singha, Ahsaas Channa, Taaruk Raina, Muskkaan Jaferi, and Abhinav Sharma are all set to reprise their roles.

Ronnie Screwvala will continue to serve as producer, while Divyang Thakkar will direct the production. Since its premiere in 2020, Mismatched has become a fan-favorite in Indian entertainment with its themes of romance, humour, and heartfelt character arcs.

