Actor Rohit Saraf, who is part of the ensemble cast of Thug Life, took to social media to express his gratitude to veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, Rohit offered a glimpse into the experience of working under the direction of the legendary filmmaker, while also posting behind-the-scenes moments from the film’s set.

Rohit Saraf’s Heartfelt Tribute & Behind-the-Scenes Glimpses From Thug Life Shoot

In his post, the actor wrote, “It’s not every day that you get an opportunity to be part of a legacy as rich as yours. It’s an absolute honor and a dream to have had the fortune to stand in your frames, to be directed by you, and to be a small part of your story. From being one of the millions around the world who are enamored by your vision, to now being a humble part of it… this is truly a bucket list moment.”

The post is accompanied by candid shots from the shoot, featuring the actor immersed in character and in conversation with the filmmaker. These glimpses not only highlight the scale of the project but also reflect the intensity and dedication Saraf brings to the role.

As Thug Life continues to generate anticipation with each new update, Rohit Saraf’s collaboration with iconic filmmaker Mani Ratnam marks a pivotal milestone in his acting journey. This association not only elevates his professional repertoire but also draws the attention of a broader, pan-Indian audience eager to see his transformation on screen under Ratnam’s visionary direction.

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf)

