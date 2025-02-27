Prajakta Koli fans are very emotional right now as she’s finally tied the knot with her longtime beau, Vrishank Khanal. Celebrities including Varun Dhawan, B Praak, and Anshula Kapoor, among others, congratulated the newlyweds. But Mismatched co-star and BFF Rohit Saraf’s lukewarm response has sparked speculations of a rift. Scroll below to know what netizens are talking about!

Rohit Saraf’s absence from wedding

It was a star-studded affair as Mallika Dua, Mithila Palkar, Mismatched co-stars Kshitee Jog, Taaruk Raina, and Abhinav Sharma were seen at Prajakta and Vrishank’s wedding reception. Fans are very well aware that the bride shares a close-knit bond with Rohit Saraf, but he was missing from the celebrations.

Rohit’s wish for Prajakta sparks stirs a debate

No matter the commitments, fans expected Rohit Saraf to clear his schedule and be a part of Prajakta Koli’s big day. While that did not happen, they were sure that a lengthy Instagram post wishing the beautiful couple would be on the way.

That was not the case, as Rohit took to his Instagram stories and congratulated his Mismatched co-star. He shared a sweet yet short wish: “Congratulations! You both make the most beautiful couple.”

Netizens react

There is a thread on Reddit where netizens debate about the whole scenario. While some claim Rohit Saraf is busy, many are unhappy with his wishes for Prajakta Koli.

A user joked, “Mismatch ho gaya shayad”

Another wrote, “Chana mereya pe practice nhi kiya hoga”

“ek tarfa pyaar ki taakat,” joked another Reddit user.

A comment read, “Per plate mehnga ho jata Prajakta ke liye”

“Not everyone is as free as us 😭 he probably had other commitments,” another reacted.

A netizen wrote, “Usko saraf mana kar diya aane se!”

Is all well between Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli?

Rohit Saraf is busy with his professional commitments. He’s been shooting Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra. The actor was even spotted at a jetty in Mumbai, celebrating Sanya’s birthday.

Hopefully, it’s just the work, and there’s no bad blood between him and his Mismatched co-star Prajakta Koli.

