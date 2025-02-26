Over the years, the Indian cricket team has generated some quality all-rounders, and if we talk about the current lot of players, Axar Patel is a shining star. He has repeatedly proved his importance by picking up crucial wickets and playing significant knocks. His performance in the T20 Men’s World Cup 2024 is still fresh in our minds, especially his important knock in the final match. For being such a valuable player, Axar has received good returns, and his net worth speaks volumes.

Annual salary contract

Axar currently belongs to the Grade B players of the Indian cricket team. For being a Grade B player, he reportedly gets paid 3 crores annually, as per his contract with BCCI. Additionally, he earns 15 lakh for each test match, 6 lakh for each ODI match, and 3 lakh for each T20I match. He is expected to enter the Grade A in the coming months if the performance remains consistent.

Earnings from IPL

Though Axar Patel started his IPL career with Mumbai Indians, he witnessed a significant boost after joining Punjab Kings in 2014. He received the first hefty contract worth 6.75 crores in 2018. Since then, there’s no looking back. Delhi Capitals retained him for IPL 2025 for a massive price of 16.50 crores. Overall, his earnings from IPL have been over 50 crores.

Home, luxury cars, and endorsements

While the exact amount is unknown, it is learned that Axar Patel possesses a luxury bungalow in Nadiad, Gujarat. Reportedly, he also has properties in different locations across the country. Talking about his vehicle collection, he possesses a Mercedes SUV costing over 1 crore. He also has a Land Rover Discovery, which is said to be valued at 67 lakh.

Axar also enjoys popularity in the world of brands. According to reports, he is currently in contract with SG Cricket, boAt, CoinSwitch, JSW Sports, Cricuru, GamToss, Kuber, Apollo, FanCode, Jio, and Ebix Cash. It is learned that he charges 1 crore for each brand endorsement.

Net worth of Axar Patel

Thanks to the BCCI contract, IPL earnings, and other sources, the 31-year-old all-rounder has amassed an impressive wealth. As per the last update, the player enjoys a net worth of 49 crores, reports Sportskeeda. This is expected to see a huge hike in the future, considering the glorious run of Axar.

