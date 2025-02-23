Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the greatest of all time on the cricketing field, and despite breaking several records, he continues to go strong. While his batting skills and fitness are unanimously praised, he also grabs the attention time and again due to his aggression. While today’s Kohli is much more controlled and calm, there was a time when he almost got banned by the match referee due to his unfiltered action.

During his initial years, Kohli was well known for his aggressive behavior on the field. There have been instances where the veteran cricketer was involved in sledging or heated exchange of words with rivals. But there have been almost some moments where the legendary batsman had a heated banter with the audience. So, today, we’ll be taking a look at one such instance where he gave it back to the crowd with a strong gesture.

Back in 2012, India had a tour of Australia. During this tour, Virat Kohli faced the heat of the Australian crowd during the Sydney test. And as expected, Kohli gave it back in style to the abusive crowd by showing a middle finger. This controversial gesture of Kohli garnered attention from all over, especially the Australian media, which slammed Kohli for his inappropriate behavior.

The aggressive gesture landed Virat Kohli in trouble. The match referee wasn’t happy about the incident, which the Australian media also referred to as Fingergate. Reportedly, Kohli was summoned by the match referee, Ranjan Madugalle. However, he was lucky enough not to get banned for his behavior.

While talking to Wisden, Virat Kohli shared, “Yeah, the one thing I remember most is when I’d had enough of the Australian crowd at Sydney, and I just decided to flick a finger at them. ‘I’m so cool’. The match referee called me to his room the next day and I’m like, ‘What’s wrong?’. He said, ‘What happened at the boundary yesterday?’. I said, ‘Nothing, it was a bit of banter.’”

He continued, “Then he (referee) threw the newspaper in front of me, and there was this big image of me flicking on the front page, and I said, ‘I’m so sorry, please don’t ban me!’.”

Following this, Virat Kohli admitted his mistake and suffered a 50% deduction from his match fee.

