Virat Kohli Creates History, Becomes The Only Cricketer To Win 4 Major Titles Including Epic T20 World Cup 2024

The emotions of yesterday are still running high. After a nail-biting match, Team India lifted the spirits of millions of Indians after sweeping the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy. The sights on the field were emotional, happy, and relief. But as we cricket fans were busy celebrating the win, we were hit by a wave of bittersweet emotions. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the strength of the Indian Cricket Team, announced their retirement. Cricket fans around the world are still coming to terms with the news. But not all of the news is sad; as Virat Kohli steps back, he is doing so with his head held high. King Kohli has created history in the last match of the tournament.

India defeated South Africa by 7 runs in the final on Saturday to win the T20 World Cup for the first time in 17 years. India ended their 11-year wait for the ICC trophy and won their second T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Previously, in 2007, the MS Dhoni-led Indian team emerged victorious in the inaugural T20 World Cup season. With Team India’s victory, Virat Kohli also had a unique moment as he became the only player in history to win the Champions Trophy, T20, ODI, and ICC Under-19 World Cups.

As one of the most decorated players in cricket history, Kohli completed an illustrious quadruple of ICC trophies that not even the legendary MS Dhoni could match with his first-ever T20 World Cup victory. Though he hadn’t taken home the U19 World Cup trophy, Dhoni is still among the select few players in the game to have won all three of the ICC white-ball trophies (ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).

The only other player in the world to have won all four white-ball ICC titles in a player’s career is Yuvraj Singh, who did so in a slightly different manner than Kohli did by adding the T20 World Cup trophy to his collection.

– 2008 U19 World Cup.

– 2011 World Cup.

– 2013 Champions Trophy.

– 2024 T20 World Cup. VIRAT KOHLI HAS WRITTEN HIS NAME IN THE HISTORY BOOKS. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/CHTFgZcJ3d — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 29, 2024

In 2008, Kohli guided India to victory in the ICC U-19 World Cup. Later, with guidance from MS Dhoni, he went on to win the 2011 ODI World Cup. In Birmingham, he also took home the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He won his first-ever T20 World Cup title last night, making history. Following their victory in the World Cup on Saturday, Kohli and Rohit Sharma also declared their retirement from T20 international cricket.

During his 16-year career, Kohli has participated in 125 Twenty20 international matches and scored 4188 runs, including a century. In contrast, Rohit has played in 159 Twenty20 International matches and amassed 4231 runs, including five hundreds. Rohit made history on Saturday by becoming the only player from India to win the T20 World Cup twice in his career.

As we celebrate India’s historic win, cricket fans will forever be grateful for the Rohi-Rat partnerships and will miss these champs on the field in the next T20 World Cup!

