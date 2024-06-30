The Indian cricket team made everyone proud on Saturday by winning the T20 World Cup 2024. The team is being praised and showered with lots of love and affection. One video in particular that went viral on social media is Jasprit Bumrah being interviewed by his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, and the sweet moment between the couple at the end, where Bumrah just let his intrusive thoughts win as he could not hold back his emotions.

For the unversed, the T20 World Cup final was held at the Kensington Oval ground in Barbados. They were up against the South African team, which played well throughout the tournament and in the finals. Bumrah is a right-arm fast bowler who played a vital role in this tournament. The cricketer won the Player of the Tournament this year.

Jasprit Bumrah’s wife, Sanjana Ganesan, is a sports presenter and a digital insider for ICC. Upon winning the T20 World Cup 2024, she interviewed Bumrah while she maintained her composure and was professional. The Player of the Tournament let his intrusive thoughts win at the end of the conversation. As the interview ended, Bumrah, obviously beaming with joy and an overwhelming emotion, gave Sanjana a tight hug at the end of the interview.

The adorable video has gone viral on social media platform X and has been posted by a fan account, Aditya Saha. The internet is going gaga over Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan’s sweet moment. Check out some of the reactions below-

One user wrote, “Adorable couple.”

Another complimented Ganesan and said, “Sanjana, what a professional. I would have cried.”

Followed by one sharing a similar comment as they wrote, “Professionalism at its best. No one would have guessed a wife is interviewing her husband.”

“Couple goals,” wrote one fan.

Another said, “Hahaha that was very cute really!!!”

One person said, “Best Jaffi I saw after a long time.”

Another joked, “Biwi ke saamne koi itna kainse bol sakta hai??!!”

And, “Boom boom Bumrah. Very cute. Rare occasion in sports.. wife taking interview of hubby.”

Check out the video here:

In the end Bumrah was like, “Enough of these professional interviews.” I can’t pretend anymore. Give me a hug. 💕 pic.twitter.com/pFPgl6LW1i — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) June 29, 2024

ICC and Sanjana Ganesan posted another video on Instagram where Jasprit Bumrah is having another adorable moment with his son Angad as the athlete puts the medal around his kid’s neck and waves at the fans with his son in his lap. See it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Congratulations to team India for winning the T20 World Cup 2024 and making the nation proud!

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When MS Dhoni Was Teased By Shah Rukh Khan Amid His Link-Up Rumors With Deepika Padukone, Pulled Yuvraj Singh’s Leg By Saying, “She’s His Sister”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News