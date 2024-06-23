It’s not wrong that cricket is like a religion in our country, as it’s the most followed and watched game in India. The game enjoys a massive following all across the nation, and fans are very emotionally connected to it. The final of World Cup 2011 was one such rollercoaster for all Indian fans, and the moment when MS Dhoni hit the winning runs has been etched in everyone’s memory. Recently, Gautam Gambhir expressed his regret about that iconic moment.

For those who don’t know, India locked horns against Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final. Sri Lanka batted first and put on a total of 275 runs to chase. Everyone was taken aback when Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar were dismissed earlier. During the sensitive situation, Gambhir played an immortal knock of 97 runs. Later, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh sealed the victory, with the former hitting winning runs and staying not out at 91 runs.

Undoubtedly, MS Dhoni hitting winning runs became an iconic moment in the history of Indian cricket, but one can’t ignore the important knock of Gautam Gambhir, which paved the way to India’s World Cup win. Recently, during the Rise To Leadership seminar, Gambhir shared his regret about not hitting winning runs for India.

Gautam Gambhir said, “I wish I had finished that game. It was my job to finish the game rather than leaving someone to finish the game. If I had to turn back the clock, I would go back there and score the last run, irrespective of how many runs I scored.”

Meanwhile, Gambhir is currently making headlines due to his most probable selection as the next head coach of the Indian cricket team (men). He recently had his interview as an applicant, and it was learned that his name had been almost finalized.

