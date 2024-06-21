For the past few days, there have been reports that Indian tennis player Sania Mirza is getting married to cricket Mohammed Shami. Sania separated from her Shoaib Malik, a Pakistani cricketer, earlier this year. On the other hand, Mohammed is getting separated from his wife, Hasin Jahan.

The rumours of Sania Mirza and Mohammed Shami’s marriage have been so strong that someone even made a fake wedding picture of the duo. The picture went viral on social media last week. It turns out it’s a morphed image of Sania’s wedding with Shoaib Malik. A Facebook page posted this morphed picture and wrote, “Sania Mirza married Mohammad Shami after divorce with Shoaib! Ni’ka’ah’s pictures viral know the truth.”

Check out the morphed pic below –

Amidst all this, tennis legend Sania Mirza’s father, Imran Mirza, has reacted to reports of Sania Mirza and Mohammed Shami’s wedding.

Sania Mirza’s Father On Her Second Wedding Rumours

When NDTV asked Imraz Mirza if the reports were true, he stated, “This is all rubbish. She has not even met him.”

Meanwhile, Sania Mirza took retirement from playing tennis professionally in February 2023. A few days ago, she visited Hajj and posted about the same on Instagram. Sania wrote, “As I prepare for this transformative experience, I humbly ask for your forgiveness for any wrongdoings and shortcomings. My heart is filled with gratitude for this chance to seek redemption and spiritual renewal.”

“I pray that Allah accepts my prayers and guides me on this blessed path. I am deeply fortunate and feel immensely grateful. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I embark on this journey of a lifetime,” Sania wrote.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have a son together. Earlier this year, Shoaib married Pakistani actress Sana Javed.

