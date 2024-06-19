Shraddha Kapoor is in love, and she made it official on social media recently! For the past several days, Shraddha has been rumored to be dating Rahul Mody, which made everyone curious about her beau. He is also associated with the film industry and stays behind the camera. Scroll below to get the deets.

The daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, Shraddha is one of the most popular actresses in the Hindi film industry. She made her debut with Teen Patti. She got her first leading role in 2011’s Luv Ka The End and gained immense fame with Aashiqui 2. In 2014, Shraddha was featured in Vishal Bhardwaj’s movie Haider, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Tabu, and Irrfan Khan. The actress has a broad social media reach, including her 90 million followers on Instagram. She is presently busy with her upcoming project, Stree 2, alongside Rajkummar Rao, the sequel to the 2018 horror comedy.

On the personal front, Shraddha Kapoor was allegedly in a relationship with her Aashiqui 2 and Ok Jaanu co-star Aditya Roy Kapur; However, they never confirmed it, and their fans really adored the rumored couple. She was recently spotted with Rahul Mody several times, which sparked their dating rumors. On Wednesday, the Haider actress posted a pic of her and Rahul twinning in white ensembles on her Instagram story section.

Shraddha Kapoor, with a heart emoji in the caption, wrote, “Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapis de de yaar,” thus confirming the speculations about her relationship with Rahul Mody. A few days back, she was reportedly spotted sporting an R pendant, and a report claimed the young actress and Rahul are in a serious relationship and were allegedly planning to take things to the next level.

But who is Rahul Mody?

According to IMDB’s database, Rahul Mody was born in October 1990 and is 33 years old. He is a few years younger than Shraddha. According to The Free Press Journal, Mody studied filmmaking at the renowned Whistling Woods International Institute.

He is on the photo-sharing platform Instagram but has zero posts. Mody has 15.4K followers, including the Chandu Champion star Kartik Aaryan.

What does he do?

Rahul Mody is a writer and assistant director who has worked on movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 & 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. All these movies were directed by Luv Ranjan. He was also a co-writer with the filmmaker in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Shraddha Kapoor opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The movie was released in 2023. It is a possibility that Shraddha met him for the first time on the sets of this 2023 rom-com, and sparks flew between them.

As for Shraddha Kapoor, her film Stree 2 under Maddock Films and Jio Studios is expected to be released in the theatres in August this year.

