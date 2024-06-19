Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to get married on June 23, and the much-in-love couple has already sent cool invites to celebrate their union at Bastian. You will be surprised to know that as they turn husband and wife their combined net worth makes them a power couple worth 102 crore!

Before the wedding, the festivities start on June 20 with a Haldi ceremony at Sonakshi Sinha’s Bandra home that would host 50 people in total including family and friends from both the sides. This sea-facing apartment in a premium residential tower (81 Aureate) in Bandra is valued at 14 crore.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been dating since many years but they kept playing hide and seek with the media since they wanted to keep their personal lives private. They have worked together in a film called XXL that also starred Huma Qureshi.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Net Worth

The Dabangg actress, who started her career with Salman Khan’s film produced by Arbaaz Khan, enjoys a net worth of 100 crore. Her career has seen a lot of ups and downs but she has maintained her choice of films to be totally different and having her as a substantial part.

Zaheer Iqbal Net Worth

The actor made his debut in Notebook opposite Mohnish Bahl’s daughter, Pranutan Bahl. It was produced by Salman Khan Films. Zaheer enjoys a net worth of 2 crore, which he has accumulated with just two films in the industry.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Net Worth 4900% Higher

While together, this power couple will own 102 crore assets, Zaheer Iqbal owns only 1.9% of the total assets. Meanwhile, Sona, enjoys 4900% higher assets than the Notebook actor.

Zaheer Iqbal’s Net Worth As Much As Sonakshi’s Latest Salary

The Notebook actor, who belongs to an accomplished jewelry business family, enjoys a 2 crore net worth with two films in the industry. Interestingly, Sonakshi Sinha enjoyed a paycheck worth 2 crore for her role as Fareedan Jaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi.

The couple is all set to tie the knot on June 23, and congratulations are already pouring in.

