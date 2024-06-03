Despite mixed reviews, there remains massive buzz around Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama television series, Heermandi. The second season has been green-lit, and the big announcement was made via a grand flash mob in Mumbai. But aren’t you curious about the cast this season, along with the release date and other details? Scroll below for all the details!

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is based on the lives of tawaifs of the red light district of Lahore, Heera Mandi. Season 1 was set during the Indian Independence movement. The ensemble cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chadha, Taha Shah Badussha, Adhyayan Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Jayati Bhatia, and Shruti Sharma, among others.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar Season 1 Recap (Spoilers Ahead)

We witnessed a heartbreaking end to Alamzeb and Nawab Tajdar’s love story as British officers killed Taha Shah Badusha in jail. On the other hand, Bibbojaan (played by Aditi Rao Hydari) also sacrificed her life for India’s freedom. The future of Heeramandi also looked blurred as the Nawabs sided with the Britishers and stopped visiting the Tawaifs. Now it is to be seen who among the other cast members survived and what they are upto after the tragic yet pride-evoking ending of Heeramandi.

Heeramandi Season 2 Plot

As revealed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the tawaifs will now move out to Heeramandi and will be seen creating a future for themselves in the Kolkata and Mumbai film industry. They will be dancing and singing, but this time for producers and not the nawabs. The journey is going to be exciting indeed. Only sky is the limit for this period drama series!

Heeramandi Season 2 Cast

There has been no official announcement but based on whoever was alive by the end of the season – Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Adhyayan Suman, Fardeen Khan are some of the cast members likely to return for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s sequel series.

With the new plot, we’re sure some new members will be added to the bandwagon. We’re excited to see what Sanjay Leela Bhansali has in store for us. What about you?

Heeramandi Season 2 Teaser & Trailer

So far, the shooting has not begun. So, one will have to wait for the official teaser and trailer of Season 2. However, a big announcement was made: as many as 100 dancers, wearing sparkling anarkalis and ghungroos, performed at a flash mob on Mumbai’s Carter Road. Take a look at the visual spectacle below:

Heeramandi Season 2 Release Date

Netflix and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have yet to make an official announcement. The creators shot for 350 days and took as many as 3 years to deliver Season 1. We hope we will not have to wait as long for the sequel.

