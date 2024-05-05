Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi series was released on Netflix on May 1, 2024. The show received a mixed reaction from viewers and critics alike. It stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chaddha, and several others. In eight episodes of at least an hour, Shekhar plays Zulfikar.

In several media interactions, Shekhar Suman has expressed his gratitude to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for casting him in Heeramandi. The actor has been away from the screens for quite some time. Shekhar was last seen in Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi, which was released in 2017. After that, Suman focused on theatre work. However, the Movers & Shakers star isn’t happy that people are tagging his stint in SLB’s show as his “comeback”.

Shekhar Suman On His Career Decisions

Shekhar Suman said, “I am quintessentially a theatre actor. It is never a comeback. You are just waiting for the right role to happen. There might be a hiatus, you give it a gap, because the role has to excite me. I don’t work just for the sake of being seen that I am a part of 10 OTT series, five films. I have taken a leaf from Dilip Kumar sahab. He used to probably do one film in two-three years. Aamir Khan… they all sort of preserve themselves in a manner that people have this thirst to watch them.”

The Heeramandi actor told Indian Express, “There is no point getting steeped into mediocrity, that is very painful for an actor. In the midst of a show or a movie, you realise that you’ve made a mistake. That’s the worst feeling.”

In the same interview, Shekhar Suman called Sanjay Leela Bhansali a perfectionist. The actor said that if an actor is prepared and ready, SLB is the easiest person to work with. Shekhar added that working with the Gangubai Kathiawadi director was fun. Meanwhile, Heeramandi also stars Shekhar’s son Adhyayan Suman as young Zulfikar.

Must Read: 5 Things We Didn’t Like In Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News