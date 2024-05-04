Aamir Khan Gets Emotional While Dancing With Ex-Wife Reena Dutta At Daughter Ira Khan's Wedding - Watch

The perfectionist Khan is a softy at heart. Months after the wedding of his daughter Ira Khan, a video of Aamir Khan is going viral. No, it’s not the video of him crying while walking Ira down the aisle, which did happen. But in a new video, Khan reunited with Ex-wife Reena Dutta on the dance floor at their daughter’s wedding and the video is too sweet. Dutta and Khan share two children, Ira and Son, Junaid. In the video that Ira Khan shared from her wedding, we see a small glimpse of Aamir and Reena sharing a dance.

Ira posted the video to her Instagram, starting with some amusing clips from their engagement celebrations. Ira and Nupur had many friends who enjoyed physical activities, including a football game. Ira and Nupur were seen hugging and getting emotional as their close friends delivered emotional speeches.

Additionally, Aamir was spotted holding hands while dancing with his ex-wife, Reena Dutta. Aamir and Ira exchanged tight embraces as well. Kiran Rao was also present, and she shared that seeing them gives her a sense of’security.’ Aamir also mentioned how ‘deeply’ Ira and Nupur had connected.

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir and his first wife, Reena Dutta. She dated Nupur for a long time before getting engaged in 2023. Ira and Nupur registered their marriage in Mumbai on January 3, prior to the ceremony in Udaipur.

The following month, Aamir held a wedding reception for his Bollywood colleagues and other guests. It was held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Aamir also appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma and shared fun anecdotes from his life. He is gearing up for his next movie Sitaare Zameen Par.

