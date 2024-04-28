Aamir Khan Was Once Slapped By His Ex-Wife, Reena Dutt, Who Asked Him To 'Stop The Nonsense'—Here's What The Actor Did Exactly!

Aamir Khan, known as the perfectionist of Bollywood, rarely opens up about his personal life. While being one of the most successful actors, he has always made headlines for his personal life, be it his relationship with his children or his equation with his ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. On one such rare occasion, the actor appeared on the Great Indian Kapil Show and recalled an incident that left the audiences and people stunned.

The Dangal actor was the guest on the most recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, where he was his funny and open self. He spoke about everything from his ‘perfectionist’ tag to an incident when his first wife, Reen Dutta, slapped him when she was in the hospital giving birth to their son Junaid.

In response to the question of how he sees life through the lens of an actor, Aamir told a very personal anecdote, revisiting the birth of his elder son, Junaid; the actor said, “Let me give you an idea of what I notice. It was the day when Junaid was about to be born. Reena Ji was in labor. We were at the hospital. And as a good husband, I practiced some breathing exercises. As the labor got intense, I tried to calm her down with it. But I got slapped, followed by, ‘Stop this nonsense!’ Reena Ji was in immense pain. She even bit my hand.”

Aamir then continued narrating the story to a baffled audience, “Later, I realized what was happening around me. I noticed one thing when a person is in immense pain… like what women go through during childbirth. I didn’t even plan this. It is just happening to me. I looked at Reena’s face and when she was experiencing that pain… normally we think that a person’s face would contort with pain… but it is not that. When the pain is immense, the expression is of surprise. It is disbelief. A person is in denial. She could not fathom the intensity of her pain. That I noted as an actor. Later I said this to Reena when she came home with Junaid, and she was furious!”. He himself could not help but chuckle at the story.

Aamir and Reena had been married for 16 years before they decided to divorce. They have a son, Junaid Khan, and a daughter, Ira Khan. After that, Aamir wed filmmaker Kiran Rao a second time, but the couple divorced after 15 years of marriage. Kiran and Aamir have a son together- Azad Rao Khan

Khan was at his most amicable self for Kapil Sharma’s show. On the work front, he will next be seen in the movie Sitaare Zameen Par. As of now, there is no definitive release date for the movie yet.

