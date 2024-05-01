Aamir Khan is well known as a Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood as the actor gives whatever it takes to get into the skin of the character. Even his script selection has been commendable. However, as far as his last couple of films are concerned, things haven’t fall in the right place. As a result, he has suffered a major setback at the box office, with Laal Singh Chaddha turning out to be a colossal disaster. Keep reading to know more!

After the failure of Thugs Of Hindostan, Aamir was seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Released in 2022, the film was indulged in a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, but since there was little to no buzz on the ground level, the biggie was a losing affair right from the opening day and eventually, due to negative word-of-mouth, it wrapped up its Indian run at 58.68 crores.

Post Laal Singh Chaddha’s debacle, Aamir Khan has opened up on several occasions and even recently, he addressed what went wrong with his ambitious project. He even took the entire blame of himself. While talking on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Aamir said, “I was heartbroken because we put in a lot of effort into making the film and each of us put our heart and soul into it. Par koi kami reh gayi tabhi shayad audience ko pasand nahin aayi.”

Further, blaming his performance for the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan said, “I took my performance to a high pitch and couldn’t hold it together throughout the film. It was my shortcoming as a performer, and I won’t repeat it in the next film. Throughout my career, I have learnt more from mistakes than success.”

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and other in key roles. It’s an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Salman Khan Gunfire Incident: Man Arrested In The Galaxy Apartment Case Attempts Suicide In Jail, Doctors Declare Him Dead!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News