Imtiaz Ali is currently enjoying the success of his OTT film Amar Singh Chamkila. The director is known for making beautiful romantic movies, and one of his most discussed movies is Tamasha, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. The movie did not receive the desired results at the box office, but it gradually became a cult classic. After almost a decade, Imtiaz has opened up about the serene chemistry between Ranbir and Deepika. Keep scrolling for more.

Before starring in Imtiaz’s film, Deepika and Ranbir won hearts with their performance in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani by Ayan Mukerji. It was the first time they teamed up together after splitting. After the 2013 movie, fans were eager to watch more of their fantastic on-screen chemistry when Imtiaz swooped in and cast them in his complicated romance drama. Imtiaz had already created his fanbase with movies like Jab We Met, Rockstar, Highway, etc.

Tamasha was considered a sure-shot hit because of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s star power and talent, Imtiaz Ali’s direction, and AR Rahman‘s songs. However, the box office results were different, but there was no denying the fact that Ranbir and Deepika poured their heart and soul into the characters of Ved and Tara, respectively.

As per Bollywood Life’s report, Imtiaz Ali recalled the climax scene featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in Tamasha. He remembered how Ranbir entered from one place and DP from another and were so close to each other in proximity and the entire experience was a memorable affair.

Imtiaz said, “People feel that these people (Ranbir and Deepika) had an affair with each other, but beyond that, for the life of an actor, there is a love for performing with each other, which is very important and significant.”

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor fans are still waiting for them to star opposite each other, and we are manifesting it, too. Meanwhile, on the work front, Imtiaz Ali’s movie Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, is streaming on Netflix.

