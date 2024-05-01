Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 2 is one of the most stylish Hindi action films. It’s a sequel to his 2006 film, Don: The Chase Begins. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film also stars Priyanka Chopra, Om Puri, Boman Irani, Lara Dutta, and others. British-Pakistani actor Alyy Khan also plays a crucial role in the gangster thriller.

In Don 2, Shah Rukh Khan has done several action scenes, including a car chase scene in the first few minutes after the opening sequence. In an interview, Alyy Khan shared how their car crashed during the stunt sequence and cost the team Rs 2.5 crore’s loss. Alyy revealed that the accident happened when SRK missed his mark by a few seconds.

Don 2 Car Stunt Went Wrong

Alyy Khan shared that they were shooting for the car chase sequence in Berlin on a Sunday. SRK was driving the car and was sitting on the left. Director Farhan Akhtar was hiding in the backseat. Alyy said that the bonnet had HMI lights and two big cameras. So all the equipment was worth 2.5 crores. All of the weight affected the car’s balance, shared the Don 2 actor.

Further, Alyy Khan stated that the Dunki actor was confident about his driving skills. Later, when Priyanka Chopra’s character drives up to their car, Shah Rukh Khan delivers his “Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi, naamumkin hai” line and drives away. Everything went fine in the first take for everyone on the set. However, when the team decided to take the second take, that’s when things went wrong.

Alyy Khan said that after SRK delivered his iconic lines again to Priyanka’s character, SRK missed moving his car. Hence, a stunt car rammed into their vehicle, and they had an accident. “As he turned left, because he was late by a couple of seconds, the other stunt rammed directly into us. Immediately, Shah Rukh looked at me and asked if I was okay. I said I was fine. Everyone gathered around, checking if everything was okay. But there was a loss of €300,000, because the camera equipment had been damaged. Gone in a flash,” Alyy told Dawn News.

About the same scene, Shah Rukh Khan had shared in the BTS video of Don 2 that he was “overconfident”. But he went wrong, and the accident happened. The Pathaan actor said, “It was very embarrassing, one of the most embarrassing times I’ve had on a film shoot.”

Meanwhile, Don 2 was SRK’s last film as the Don in Farhan Akhtar’s Don franchise. Ranveer Singh will take the mantle ahead, and the filming is set to begin soon. Also starring Kiara Advani, Don 3 is expected to release in 2025.

