Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most anticipated Hindi films in the coming years. The Hindu mythological drama stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The director has not officially announced his movie and the cast yet. However, the team has already started shooting for the film.

Some pictures from the Ramayana movie sets leaked online a few days ago. A portal captured Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi on the sets dressed as Lord Rama and Sita. As soon as the pics went viral, netizens shared their reactions to Ranbir and Sai’s looks. The internet gave mixed reactions, but fans of both actors are excited. Even though fans are happy, the Dangal director is not pleased with what happens.

Major Changes In Ramayana’s Shooting

Nitesh Tiwari and the team have been shooting for the film in Mumbai’s Film City area in Goregaon. The outdoor locations led to pictures being leaked, which the director doesn’t want to happen again. Hence, Nitesh will reportedly shoot Ramayana mostly indoors.

A source told Mid Day, “Going forward, Nitesh sir has decided to focus on the indoor shoots, thus minimising chances of another leak. The outdoor shoots will happen at night for the next few weeks. Also, additional private security has been hired to safeguard the set from paparazzi or fans lurking around for pictures.”

Ramayana sets already have no phone policy, and Tiwari will not change it. The director will shoot the Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer until it rains in the city, as he wants to complete some schedule by June 2024. Currently, the team is filming a key sequence, which will apparently be used to make an official announcement in June.

Meanwhile, in addition to Ranbir and Sai, there are reports that the film includes Lara Dutta, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Sakshi Tanwar, and Navin Polishetty. However, there is no official confirmation of their casting news yet.

