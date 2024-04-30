Main Hoon Na, starring Shah Rukh Khan, completed 20 years of its theatrical release. It is cited as one of the best masala Hindi films, directed by Farah Khan. Along with SRK, the romantic action drama also stars Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Kirron Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan. The movie is loved for its story, chemistry between the lead cast, dialogue, music and dance numbers.

Even after 20 years, the audience can’t get enough of Main Hoon Na. The jokes are so good that many have even become memes. Movie lovers appreciate how it doesn’t glorify hatred towards Pakistan and emphasizes the peace between both countries. The Farah Khan directorial is also loved for its songs and amazing choreography for ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka Ho Haal’ and ‘Chale Jaise Hawaein’.

But did you know, Shah Rukh Khan, who plays Major Ram Prasad Sharma in the film, was initially not a fan of the film’s title? Also, he is the one who convinced Suniel Shetty to play the villain Raghavan Dutta.

Shah Rukh Khan Disliked Main Hoon Na Title Initially

In an interview in 2004, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he felt the title of Farah Khan’s film was incomplete. The Pathaan actor shared, “I was not okay with it. I thought it was incomplete. Besides, it sounded pompous. After I listened to the title song, it seemed relevant to the theme.” Sonu Nigam has sung the title song, and the lyrics, penned by Javed Akhtar, are quite meaningful. “Main Hoon Na” (I’m there) is a line we can say to any important person in our life, implying that they can always count on us!

In the same interview with Rediff, the superstar shared that he’s grateful that Suniel agreed to play the negative role in Main Hoon Na. When asked how he convinced the Dhadkan actor to play the bad guy, SRK answered, “I have played grey-shaded roles in both Darr and Baazigar, but the scriptwriters justified my character’s motives. Suniel is playing an outright negative role, no explanations offered. I am thankful to him for agreeing to do this role.”

You can watch Main Hoon Na on Netflix.

