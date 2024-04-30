The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 6 promo is now out. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will be the next guests on Kapil Sharma’s show. So far, the celebs who have appeared on Kapil’s show include Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal, and Aamir Khan.

Kapil Sharma’s team in The Great Indian Kapil Show features Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur. The promo title for the sixth episode reads – ‘Double Dhamaka with Deols’.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 6 Promo: Emotional & Romantic Deol Brothers

The promo starts with Sunny Deol screaming,’ Hum Netflix pe aa rahe hai’ (We are coming on Netflix). His loud voice scares Kapil Sharma, who jokes, ‘Not so much, brother’.

In the promo, Sunny Deol says that they’ve been in the limelight since the 1960s. But for many years, they were constantly trying, but things were not working out for them. Sunny says, “My son got married, before that even Dad’s film (Rocky Aur Rocky Kii Prem Kahanii) got released and Gadar 2 released and we couldn’t believe, how we got so blessed! After that, Animal was released, and it looks like we nailed it!” Sunny’s words leave Bobby Deol in tears.

The mood immediately switches to fun and giggles. Kapil and his team have exciting gigs planned for the Deol brothers. Bobby Deol calls his brother Sunny Deol “strong like a Superman,” and the Gadar 2 actor screams, “Baahubali”. In The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 6 promo, Krushna Abhishek is dressed as Ranbir Kapoor’s character from Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal.

From talking about their bond with their fathers to calling the Deol men romantic, both Sunny and Bobby are getting candid in The Great Indian Kapil Show promo. From the teaser, it looks like the sixth episode will be a mixed bag of laughter and tears. Even the synopsis reads, “A blockbuster comeback of Deol Brothers with their funny and emotional side is coming your way!”

Watch the promo below –

The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 6 will release on Netflix on May 4 at 8 pm.

Must Read: Ramayana: As Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Ram Leaked Pic Gets Mixed Response, Hrithik Roshan’s Ram Avatar Resurfaces – 5 Actors Who Could Ace The Look!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News