Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies enjoyed rave reviews upon its big release earlier this month. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. It hit the digital platform Netflix last Friday and is achieving new milestones as fans continue to shower love. Scroll below for the exciting details!

Laapataa Ladies revolves around two young brides who lose themselves during a train ride. The audience and critics hailed the film for its social message, performances, and direction. Unfortunately, it was declared a box office flop with only 15 crores collections in its lifetime.

Top 10 Trending Indian Movies on Netflix

The ultimate good news is that Laapataa Ladies has toppled the list of Top 10 Trending Indian Movies for the day. The list is followed by Tillu Square, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran in the leading roles.

After enjoying a spectacular run at the box office, Yami Gautam’s Article 370 is now enjoying its digital run on Netflix. It is in third place and is enjoying massive views on the streaming platform.

Amar Singh Chamkila, All India Rank, Dange, Anyone But You, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, Fighter, and Animal are respectively the other films in Top 10.

More about Laapataa Ladies

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The film is still running in theaters. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

