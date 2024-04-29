Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 18: Despite 175% Jump Over The Weekend Akshay Kumar Fails To Breakeven With Ajay Devgn's Maidaan!

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s action biggie is heading towards one of the biggest disasters in the history of Bollywood big-budget films. However, while it is pulling down the curtains, the film probably took one last jump of almost 175% over the third weekend, taking the grand total close to almost 60+ crore!

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 18 Collection

On the 18th day, BMCM collected around 1.10 crore at the box office after delivering a week 2 of only 8.5+ crore. The film that was released on Eid never took off due to bad word of mouth. In fact, hints were visible even before the release.

BMCM faced a box office clash with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan along with a bunch of regional releases in the South industries, where Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham is working like magic!

BMCM’s 175% jump

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, kicked off the third weekend with a collection of only 40 lakhs on Friday. It jumped a bit on Saturday with a 60 lakh collection and taking a jump of almost 175% from Friday; it closed Sunday figures at 1.10 crore.

A Dry Weekend

The third weekend of BMCM earned 2.1 crore at the box office, making it evitable that this probably might be the last jump for the film, for it would stay unbelievably low during the week, and the next weekend might not take this big a jump for the film that is dying.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released on April 11, Eid. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, along with Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, and Sonakshi Sinha.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

