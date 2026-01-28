Salman Khan starrer Sultan is among the greatest hits of the actor over the years. Released in 2016, the sports action romance film became a huge box office hit and garnered a massive fan following for the lead pair. The music and songs also became chartbuster hits, and fans loved the beautiful tracks. However, amidst the popularity of the songs, there was one song that became a center of controversy. There was a controversy that involved singer Arijit Singh’s version of the song Jag Ghoomeya.

The Jag Ghoomeya Song Controversy: What Really Happened Between Salman Khan & Arijit Singh?

The version of the song that was kept in the film’s official soundtrack was sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. However, as per Arijit Singh’s rant on social media, he had also recorded the track and desperately wanted it to be included in the film, which was apparently dropped. Salman Khan had also recorded the song in his own voice, which became quite popular in later years.

Amidst the ongoing rumors, Salman Khan decided to publicly address the controversy as he revealed that he did not want to use Arijit Singh’s version. He also added that the final call was taken by the film producers.

As per India Today, Salman Khan said, “In every movie, there are lots of singers who are replaced. People come and sing. Its directors and producers who then make the choice that who would be the best voice for the film. One voice was mine as well, my voice was also rejected. They shouldn’t be upset, its life.”, Salman further added.

The action star Salman Khan also took a dig at Arijit’s rant as he called them ‘smart comments and posts’ and added, “So the intention is understood why it has been written.”

Salman Khan and Arijit Singh’s controversy led to a mix of speculation, social media outrage, and rumors of a fallout that dominated headlines for years.

How Jag Ghoomeya Song From Sultan Stands Out?

Sultan’s popular track Jag Ghoomeya is a catchy romantic track that is rooted in traditional music and, over the years, has gained significance as one of the most vibrant and soothing songs. The lyrics were written by Irshad Kamil, and the song was composed by Vishal-Shekhar.

The unique mixture of deeply embedded lyrics composed with such light yet soulful tunes adds to the song’s power to make a place for itself in anyone’s heart who hears it.

Ali Abbas Zafar directed Sultan, and it featured Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The film also starred Randeep Hooda and Amit Sadh.

