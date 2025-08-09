The last few years have not been very fruitful for superstar Salman Khan at the worldwide box office. However, one cannot deny his massive pull in India as well as worldwide. Our Bhaijaan and his blockbusters have achieved some impressive milestones. Scroll below for his top 10 highest-grossing films in history!

Salman Khan at the Indian box office

The 100 crores, 200 crore and ever 300 crore clubs were once peanuts for Salman Khan films, especially if he was arriving on Eid. Tiger Zinda Hai is the highest-grossing film of his career. But he has two other films that earned 300 crore+ in India.

Check out Salman Khan’s highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection):

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017): 339.16 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015): 320.34 crores Sultan (2016): 300.45 crores Kick (2014): 233 crores Bharat (2019): 211.07 crores Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015): 207.4 crores Ek Tha Tiger (2012): 198 crores Race 3 (2018): 169 crores Dabangg 2 (2012): 158.5 crores Bodyguard (2011): 142 crores

Salman Khan at the worldwide box office

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan is the 5th highest-grossing Hindi film in history at the worldwide box office. It grossed 900 crore+ gross in its lifetime. He has two other films in the 500 crore+ club at the global box office.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide:

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 915 crores Sultan: 589 crores Tiger Zinda Hai: 562.12 crores Tiger 3: 472.77 crores Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 399 crores Kick: 377 crores Bharat: 323.03 crores Ek Tha Tiger: 320 crores Race 3: 270.76 crores Dabangg 2: 265 crores

Salman Khan Box Office Summary

Highest-grossing film (India): Tiger Zinda Hai

Most profitable film in India: Bajrangi Bhaijaan (256%)

Highest overseas grosser: Bajrangi Bhaijaan (482.54 crores)

Highest-grossing film (worldwide): Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office (Closing Collection): Earns 85% Returns + Becomes Aamir Khan’s 7th Highest-Grossing Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News