The last few years have not been very fruitful for superstar Salman Khan at the worldwide box office. However, one cannot deny his massive pull in India as well as worldwide. Our Bhaijaan and his blockbusters have achieved some impressive milestones. Scroll below for his top 10 highest-grossing films in history!
Salman Khan at the Indian box office
The 100 crores, 200 crore and ever 300 crore clubs were once peanuts for Salman Khan films, especially if he was arriving on Eid. Tiger Zinda Hai is the highest-grossing film of his career. But he has two other films that earned 300 crore+ in India.
Check out Salman Khan’s highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Tiger Zinda Hai (2017): 339.16 crores
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015): 320.34 crores
- Sultan (2016): 300.45 crores
- Kick (2014): 233 crores
- Bharat (2019): 211.07 crores
- Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015): 207.4 crores
- Ek Tha Tiger (2012): 198 crores
- Race 3 (2018): 169 crores
- Dabangg 2 (2012): 158.5 crores
- Bodyguard (2011): 142 crores
Salman Khan at the worldwide box office
Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan is the 5th highest-grossing Hindi film in history at the worldwide box office. It grossed 900 crore+ gross in its lifetime. He has two other films in the 500 crore+ club at the global box office.
Take a look at Salman Khan’s top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide:
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 915 crores
- Sultan: 589 crores
- Tiger Zinda Hai: 562.12 crores
- Tiger 3: 472.77 crores
- Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 399 crores
- Kick: 377 crores
- Bharat: 323.03 crores
- Ek Tha Tiger: 320 crores
- Race 3: 270.76 crores
- Dabangg 2: 265 crores
Salman Khan Box Office Summary
- Highest-grossing film (India): Tiger Zinda Hai
- Most profitable film in India: Bajrangi Bhaijaan (256%)
- Highest overseas grosser: Bajrangi Bhaijaan (482.54 crores)
- Highest-grossing film (worldwide): Bajrangi Bhaijaan
