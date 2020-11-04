Box Office: Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Is All-Time Highest Grosser Of November, Akshay Kumar Follows

It’s been a long time, we have witnessed any films in theatres near us. Thanks to COVID- 19 pandemic, people are enjoying all the stuff on OTT platforms. Box office enthusiasts have suffered the most during this period as there are no titbits to feed upon. But not to worry, as we’re here to refresh some numbers’ memories for our readers.

Advertisement

As the month November has started, today we’ll be taking a look at the all-time highest grossers of the particular month. For a starter, Salman Khan starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo is at the top position with over 200 crore collection.

Take a look at the highest box office grossers of November month:

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Advertisement

Released in 2015, this Salman Khan starrer enjoyed a huge benefit of Diwali vacation. It marked the reunion of Salman and director Sooraj Barjatya after almost one and a half decades. Featuring Sonam Kapoor too, the film garnered a huge sum of 207.40 crores at the Indian box office and emerged as a good success. It all happened despite mixed to negative reviews from critics. It holds the crown of the highest-grossing film of November month.

2.0 (Hindi)

The second is Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0. Here, we are only considering the Hindi version’s collection. It released after Diwali vacation in 2018. Owing to the sequel factor, Rajini-Akki face-off and superlative visual effects, the film made a huge total of 188 crores with its Hindi version.

Thugs Of Hindostan

The third position is grabbed by Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan. The film enjoyed a Diwali release in 2018 and it bore fruit as a grand opening of over 50 crores came in. But thereafter, the magnum opus fell like ninepins and saw a disastrous box office end. It made a collection of 145.29 crores but still was a major flop due to its heavy cost.

Bala

The star of the new generation, Ayushmann Khurrana has managed to grab a place in the list. Yes, his 2019’s Bala has bagged the fourth position with a collection of 116.30 crores. The year 2019 was like a dream for the actor and Bala assured a happy ending to it.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s steamy romantic tale, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela seals the place at fifth. The stepping stone of DeepVeer romance enjoyed huge success at the box office as it made 110 crores. It released back in 2013.

Must Read: Pulkit Samrat’s Taish Buster Challenge Gets Fans Excited, Check Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube