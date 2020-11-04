Karanvir Bohra Have Huge Plans For Their 15th Marriage Anniversary & It Includes A Wedding!

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu celebrated their 14th anniversary recently and the couple is over the moon as they are going to embrace parenthood again. The couple made their pregnancy announcement amid the lockdown and Bella and Vienna are going to be big sisters now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Karanvir is quite active on social media and yesterday on completing 14 years with Teejay, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor penned a heartfelt post on Instagram for his wife.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Karanvir Bohra revealed that they’re organising a beach wedding on their 15th anniversary next year in Goa in the presence of their close friends and family. Isn’t that some good news?

“T and I were just talking a few days back before she left, that it’s been 14 years to our marriage. We have crossed two seven years which is great and it doesn’t feel like time has passed so fast. We had a baby after 10 years of marriage which just went by so fast. Now our children are 4 years old and we are having another one. What better gift to give on our anniversary? The little angel coming to our life, the 14 years gift will be this baby. I still remember the 10 years gift was these two angels. So we have had landmark anniversaries. Before the 10 years anniversary, we had Bella and Vienna and now we are excited for another one. Next year marks the 15th year of our marriage and we are going to make it special,” Karanvir Bohra shared.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor further added, “We wanted to celebrate on the 10 years anniversary but Bella and Vienna were born but now is the perfect time, on the 15th one, we will have a nice beach wedding where we will call all our friends. So next year everybody has to be ready and gear up to go to Goa. I am so excited.”

We can’t for Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu’s wedding pictures to come in already.

Must Read: Shweta Tiwari Gets A Legal Notice From Estranged Huband Abhinav Kohli Over Alleged Defamation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube