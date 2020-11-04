Shweta Tiwari Gets A Legal Notice From Estranged Huband Abhinav Kohli Over Alleged Defamation

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli’s relationship has become the talk of the town these days. Ever since the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress filed an FIR against her husband, things have been getting nastier between the couple with every passing day.

Shweta accused Abhinav of domestic violence a while ago and now, he is speaking his side of the story.

Yesterday, Abhinav Kohli shared a new video of himself banging on Shweta Tiwari’s door and revealed that she is not letting him meet his son, Reyansh. For those of you who don’t know, the couple shares a 3-year-old son together. As reported by India Today, Abhinav has sent a legal notice to Shweta for defamation.

Yes, that’s correct. And if Shweta doesn’t respond to this notice within 14 days, Abhinav will then decide on the further course of legal action against her. Talking about his son, he said, Reyansh needs his father as much as he needs his mother and because Tiwari is a celebrity, she has their son and making him look like a ‘bad person’ in the whole scenario.

“Since the time I got married to Shweta Tiwari, I have done everything to prove myself a good husband and father. But despite my all efforts, I’m all alone today. I’m away from my son because Shweta Tiwari is a celebrity and I appear as a bad person in front of people,” said Abhinav.

Abhinav has been quite active on social media as well and has been posting updates about his personal life on Instagram. Take a look:

What are your thoughts on Abhinav Kohli’s defamation case against Shweta Tiwari? Tell us in the comments below.

