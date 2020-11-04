Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Controversial Dialogue “Ae Paagal Aurat” Was Banned & Dilip Joshi REVEALS The Reason

If you are a hardcore fan of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, you would be each and every famous line of the show. Be it Shyam Pathak aka Popatlal’s “Mein duniya hila dunga” or “Chal chal ave, nonsense” of Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, each line has its own fanbase.

Apart from such funny punch lines, Jethalal used to react with “Ae pagal aurat” on Disha Vakani aka Daya’s silly mistakes or illogical talks. The line was a huge hit but all of a sudden it disappeared from the show, thus leaving viewers surprised. Now, speaking on the same, the man himself i.e. Jethalal has revealed the entire story.

Speaking on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s “Ae pagal aurat”, Dilip Joshi said, “Yeh jo ‘paagal aurat’ wala tha, woh maine improvise kiya. On set koi aise situation aayi thi, the way Daya reacted, toh scene karte karte mere mooh se nikal gaya, ‘Aye, paagal aurat!’ Matlab, ‘Kya, kuch bhi bol rahi hai!’ But baad mein, uspe kuch women’s lib ya koi movement tha, mujhe bataya gaya, ‘Aage se, aap yeh nahi bolenge’ (I improvised the ‘paagal aurat’ line. There was a situation on the set and the way Dayaben reacted, it slipped out of my mouth while doing the scene, ‘Crazy woman!’ I meant, she was saying something ridiculous. But later, there was some women’s liberation movement or something, and I was told never to repeat it again),” while speaking in a special podcast with stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant.

“Haalanki woh kisiko neecha dikhane jaisa nahi tha (It was not meant to be disparaging), it was said in a lighter note. But I think some people took it in a wrong way and didn’t like it,” added Dilip Joshi.

Meanwhile, during the same chat, Dilip also agreed that some episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have not been up to the mark. “The show has been going on since 12 years. When you focus on quantity, the quality somehow suffers. Initially, it was a weekly show and the writers had a lot of time. There used to be a gap of a month to write 4 episodes. Now it’s almost like a factory. Every day the writers have to find new subjects. After all, they are also human beings. I agree that all the episodes cannot be of that level when you are doing a daily show for such a long time. I do feel that certain episodes are not up to the mark as far as the humour is concerned,” he said.

