Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah EXCLUSIVE: Is Disha Vakani Returning This Navratri? Here’s What Co-star Sonalika Joshi Has To Say

Whenever we mention Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the first two names that pop up in one’s head are Dilip Joshi AKA Jethalal Champaklal Gada, and Disha Vakani popularly known as Daya Jethalal Gada. While the viewers enjoy watching Jethalal and his antics on the show, ardent fans have also been missing Dayaben for a few years now.

Disha who became a mother in November 2017 has been on a maternity break since then. Which also has led to many rumours of her return to the show, however, the actress is yet to make her much publicised comeback.

Though adding further to the speculations, since Navratri is around the corner, there are reports that Disha Vakani might return to the show on this auspicious occasion. So in order to get some clarity on it, Koimoi reached out to Vakani’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Sonalika Joshi. She plays Madhavi Aatmaram Bhide on the show.

When asked Sonalika about reports of Disha’s return for special Navratri episodes on the show, she said, “I am not aware of this news and have zero knowledge about it. I think we too get to know from people directly. Teen saal se yehi ho raha hai, so you can’t confirm this news.”

With Navratri just seven days away, and the co-stars unaware of this new development, we wonder if Disha would really be seen on the show this time around. A few days ago, when Koimoi had questioned producer Asit Kumarr Modi on the same subject, he had said, “Abhi kuch pakka nahi hai. Negotiations aise kuch hota nahi hai.”

In the last many years, some popular names from the show like Bhavya Gandhi (Tapu Jethalal Gada), Neha Mehta (Anjali Taarak Mehta) and Gurucharan Singh (Roshan Singh Harjeet Singh Sodhi) has quit the show, and makers have found a replacement for them. But with Disha gone for more than three years, and still not been replaced, keeps the admirers hopeful of her return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah one day.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved shows on Indian television and largely revolves around the residents of the Gokuldham society.

Are you hoping for Dayaben AKA Disha Vakani to return to the show this Navratri? Let us know in the comment section.

