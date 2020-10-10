The Kapil Sharma Show: Nitish Bharadwaj Feels Gajendra Chauhan Is Venting Out Frustration By Commenting On Mukesh Khanna

The Kapil Sharma Show, which is known to spread the laughter and happiness among its audience is now under the spotlight for a tussle between the team of Mahabharat. Nitish Bharadwaj, Gajendra Chauhan, Arjun, Gufi Paintal and Puneet Issar were shown on the It didn’t go well with the other important member of the show, Mukesh Khanna.

Post the episode went on-air Mukesh criticised the show using a powerful language. To which, Gajendra Chauhan replied him back. Now, Nitish Bharadwaj has come in between to share his thoughts on the same.

Nitish, in his conversation with Times Of India, said, “Five of us, who comprise the top cast of the show, are extremely unhappy with what is going on between Mukesh Khanna and Gajendra Chauhan. Firstly, I feel that every person is entitled to his or her views. If Mukesh had a view on The Kapil Sharma Show, it is his view, and if anyone has the right to react, then it should be Kapil and his team. Why is Gajendra talking on Kapil’s behalf or defending his show?”

On Mukesh’s choice of not being a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, he said, “It is Mukesh’s view or choice why he did not want to be a part of the show. There was no need to belittle him or deride him and indulge in personal slander. Mukesh’s role as Bhishma Pitamah has surpassed all his other roles, and he played it to perfection.”

Nitish Bharadwaj also feels that over all these years, Mahabharat cast was free of any controversy. He says, “It is not in good taste to comment on anyone’s performance or career. We have all seen how Gajendra has performed in films, politics and also, as FTII chairman. By commenting on Mukesh and his knowledge and performance, he is only venting out his frustration. All these years, the actors of ‘Mahabharat’ have never been embroiled in any controversy, and we should maintain that decorum. All of us may not agree with Mukesh’s views, too, but this kind of personal slander was not required.”

“We, as artistes, should only take positives of others and move on, rather than focus on negative points. I would say that Gajendra should imbibe the restraint of his on-screen character, Yudhishthir, in his real life, too,” concludes Nitish Bharadwaj on The Kapil Sharma Show row.

