Mukesh Khanna’s issues with his Mahabharat co-star Gajendra Chauhan are getting intense ever since the latter along with other actors visited The Kapil Sharma Show. It all started when Mukesh Khanna slammed TKSS for its format and called it vulgar. Following which Gajendra Chauhan reacted and said that even Arjun had dressed up as a woman in Mahabharat. If Khanna had a problem with that then “why did Mukesh continue with the serial?” Chauhan asked.

A furious Mukesh Khanna replied to Gajendra and slammed him for comparing Mahabharat with TKSS. Khanna, in fact, went on and compared The Kapil Sharma Show with a cabaret performance. Slamming Gajendra for doing ‘vulgar’ films, he also said that he doesn’t know anything about Mahabharat.

Mukesh Khanna also took to Instagram recently and shared a long note in Hindi. In the note, he talked about why wasn’t he a part of The Kapil Sharma Show’s Mahabharat special episode. Calling the show vulgar and worst, he said that many big stars must have visited the show but he won’t.

Not among the one who would take something lying down, Gajendra Chauhan again replied to Mukesh Khanna calling him a “flop actor”. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gajendra Chauhan said, “If you see the video, he has himself said that he was not invited and that he would not go on the show even if he was invited. This is like ‘maan na maan main tera mehmaan (whether you approve or not, I am your guest)’. When he was not invited in the first place, how would he even go?.”

He also criticised Mukesh Khanna for considering himself an authority of Mahabharat. “Secondly, I think he has started thinking of himself as an authority on Mahabharat. He goes around giving gyaan to everyone. In the process, he has lost his own knowledge,” Chauhan added.

Gajendra Chauhan also alleged that Mukesh Khanna was trying to gain publicity. “He wants to comment on some popular people and bring himself in the limelight. First, he commented on Ekta Kapoor and her Mahabharat, criticising it and saying that it was badly made. Anybody has the right to make Mahabharat in their own way. No one has registered Mahabharat in his name. Then, he attacked Sonakshi Sinha, and now he has attacked Kapil Sharma. I think this is an attempt to bring himself in the limelight by attacking prominent people,” he said.

