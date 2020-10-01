Shatrughan Sinha & Sonakshi Sinha On Their Upcoming Song Zaroorat: "We Hope It Inspires People To Be Kind"

The makers of Guzar Jayega bring us yet another beautiful song. Amid the rising uncertainties of the time, Republik of Musik in association with Beyond Music & White Billionaire Records kicked off a musical initiative with the release of the song Zaroorat. It is essentially a campaign for hope in the form of a song. Its narrative has been headlined by Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha. This is the first time the real-life father-daughter duo will feature together for a musical campaign.

The video of Zaroorat features big names of diverse fields including H.E Dr. Kiran Bedi, Padma Vibhushan Dr. Sonal Mansingh (Member of Parliament), Laxmi Agarwal, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and Ani Choying Drolma.

Happy at the song’s release, Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha say, “We can’t wait to know the reaction of the listeners to the song and its narrative. The song, the narrative and the rap has been written beautifully. We are rooting for Zaroorat to be the spurt of hope we need currently and in the future. A big shout out to all the artists who enabled this musical initiative. The song Zaroorat is the necessity of today and we hope it inspires people to be kind to one another.”

Varun Prabhudayal Gupta, Founder and Managing Director, Republik Of Musik and Viral Motani, Founder, Beyond Music jointly share, “We are very happy to present the song to everyone. We thank our partners Anurag Chauhan, a social activist from Dehradun and Pakkhi Hegde, Manoj Lakhiani for their constant backing and support for this cause. We hope the message and the impact of the song hits home.”

The inspiring track has been penned by Shravan Pundirr. Artists such as Simran Choudhary, Ajay Keswani, Shruti Unwind and rappers Muhfaad and Violina are the voices being the track. This hope-filled song is a Shishir Samant priduction. It has been curated by Varun Prabhudayal Gupta, Founder and Managing Director, Republik Of Musik and Viral Motani, Founder, Beyond Music. This novel initiative is a Varun Prabhudayal Gupta directorial.

Zaroorat is now available on all streaming platforms on October 1, 2020.

