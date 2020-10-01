Actor Tiger Shroff has proved once again that if you put your heart and mind to anything, you can achieve it. He recently ventured into the music world and made his singing debut with ‘Unbelievable’. And now, Tiger has shared a video dancing to the tunes of his song.

Along with the recent dance video, the actor has started a challenge on his song ‘Unbelievable’. The challenge has him passing on his shades and asking one and all to participate in it. The hashtag for the challenge is #unbelievableshadeschallenge. He absolutely adores his fans for the love he gets from them.

Tiger Shroff took to his social media and wrote, “Hey guys, passing my shades on to you, put them on and show me your unbelievable moves 😍🎶❤️ you can dance, sing, or do whatever you want and pass on the shades to whomever you want to nominate.”

Tiger Shroff’s post continued reading, “I’d like to nominate @punitdmalhotra, @iamavitesh, @paresshss, @dishapatani @shaziasamji, @piyush_bhagat, @amaal_mallik, @swainvikram and my extended fam/fans/tigerians! ❤️

@bgbngmusic #YouAreUnbelievable #UnbelievableShadesChallenge”

In the video, Tiger is seen wearing a white vest and black trousers with suspenders, and let’s not forget the main element of the ‘Unbelievable’ challenge – the shades. The actor has nominated a bunch of his friends from the industry and challenged them to do participate in it. He has also requested his fans to do it. Tiger can’t wait to see people grooving to the tunes of ‘Unbelievable’ with the classy shades on!

Just like himself, the actor likes to keep things classy and raw. That is seen in the video as he sways to the song.

Gaurav Wadhwa of Big Bang Music recently shared, “At Big Bang Music, we support the personal expression of artists and help them achieve their vision. We thought this was a perfect song to show what an unbelievable individual he is. His work ethic and passion for music is what got us here!”

Unbelievable has been sung by Tiger Shroff and produced by Gaurav Wadhwa of Big Bang Music.

