Actor Tiger Shroff is all set to make his singing debut with the upcoming single Unbelievable. The actor has been keeping the hype up for the same by sharing sharing pictures on his social media account. When he began working on the song in May, the actor called his Student of the Year 2 director Punit Malhotra and requested him to help develop the music video.

Now Punit has opened up about the song, working with Tiger again and shooting Unbelievable amidst the lockdown. Read on to know what he said.

Talking about Tiger Shroff making his singer Punit Malhotra said he isn’t surprised. He added, “I wasn’t surprised when Tiger said he has sung a song; he has a lovely voice. I was kicking myself because I should have displayed his singing skills in Student of the Year 2.”

Excited to reunite with the leading man of SOTY2, Punit Malhotra admitted he feared shooting in the midst of the pandemic. He said, “Initially, we were scared at the idea of going back to work. But once we did, it felt like a reunion of old friends. As the director, I was doubly vigilant and adopted safety measures over and above those stated by the government. Tiger Shroff was a source of support. His constant reassurance — ‘Punit, we will get by this’ — helped me.”

With a crew of 40 members, the actor-director duo shot the music video over three days at a five-star hotel in Lower Parel. Talking about it Puneet shared, “Since the hotel was in a lockdown, it was the most sanitised place we could have shot at. We chose a theme that didn’t need a big team. At the same time, we ensured we did not compromise on the scale. We explored a tender romance between two hotel staff members.”

