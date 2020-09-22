Rakhi Sawant is trending on Twitter, and we wondered why. Well, the item girl of Bollywood is making headline as some pictures of her embracing the Pakistani flag are making their rounds on social media. Rakhi has now posted a video explaining why she has the flag on her. Read it all below.

In the clarifying video, shared on social media, she says the viral pictures were taken during the shoot of the movie Dhara 370. In this film, Rakhi plays a Pakistani woman in the film.

Rakhi Sawant took to Instagram and shared the video captioning the post, “Jhund me to gidad aate hai,sherni akele aati hai!!” In the video, she also takes the names of Bollywood actors like Urmila Matondkar, Taapsee Pannu, Jaya Bachchan and more. Watch the video here:

For the unversed, in May 2018, Rakhi Sawant had herself shared these images on her official Instagram account. She had captioned it, “I love my india 🇮🇳 but its my character in the film 🎥 dhara 370”

She had also Rakhi has also posted a video about the same. In the video, she spoke about her role as a Pakistani dancer and how she helps Kashmiri Pandit and Kashmiri kids who are lured into becoming Jihadis escape the country to escape from Pakistan taking help from her.

Even with the pictures being over a year old Rakhi Sawant has still found herself on the receiving end of online hate. One tweet read, “Either Rakhi Sawant wants to Pamper Khan gang or may Settle in Pakistan at the earliest?”

If you are wondering if this Rakhi Sawant starrer released, then yes it did. The film released in December 2019 and was titled ‘Mudda 370 J&K.’ The film also starred actor Hiten Tejwani, Zarina Wahab and others.

