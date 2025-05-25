Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s rumoured relationship has always been a topic of discussion in the industry. Their alleged romance began on the sets of Do Anjaane. Bachchan was already married to Jaya Bhaduri at the time, and Rekha got the title of ‘other woman.’ They last worked together in Silsila, and the audience loved their on-screen chemistry.

Rekha Said Not Working With Amitabh Bachchan After Silsila Was Her Own Loss

In an interview with Filmfare, Rekha reflected on her decision not to work with Big B and called it her ‘own loss.’ “My loss is that I didn’t get a chance to share the phenomenal growth of Amitji as an actor. The only rational answer that I can think of is that the wait to be able to co-star with Amitji is worth it. That everything happens for the right reason at the right time. I truly believe that sabr ka phal meetha hota hai. In this case, time is not of the essence. That is for sure,” Rekha shared.

Earlier, in an interview with Stardust (via BollywoodShaadis.com), Rekha also revealed that her friends in the industry told her that Amitabh Bachchan would no longer work with her. The diva said, “A week later (after the trial show of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar), everybody in the industry was telling me that he (Amitabh Bachchan) has made it clear to his producers that he was not going to work with me. Everybody else informed me about it, but he didn’t say a word on the subject. When I tried to ask about it, he said, ‘I am not going to say a word. Don’t ask me about it.’”

Rekha & Amitabh Bachchan’s Casting In Yash Chopra’s Iconic Film Silsila

It was reported that Jaya Bachchan was initially uninterested in working in Silsila. Yash Chopra found it really difficult to bring the three of them together. However, the climax of the film made Jaya say ‘yes.’ The story of Silsila revolves around the on-screen imitation of an off-screen love triangle between Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan.

In the end, the film showed the reunion of the married couple (Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan) over the extramarital angle. However, Rekha and Bachchan never shared the screen after the film, while Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan continue with their marriage to this day.

